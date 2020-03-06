e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus in India- Army to set up quarantine facility for 1500 people

Coronavirus in India- Army to set up quarantine facility for 1500 people

The rising global spread of the disease has also not helped matters as passengers coming from countries affected by Coronavirus also need screening and quarantining if found with matching symptoms.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The need for additional quarantine facilities is a part of the preparation to deal with a possible escalation in coronavirus cases
The need for additional quarantine facilities is a part of the preparation to deal with a possible escalation in coronavirus cases(Photo Sanjeev Verma)
         

The Indian Army has scaled up its contribution in the fight against coronavirus with a decision to set up facilities to quarantine 1500 people across the country, reports agency ANI. The army was already running a quarantine camp in Haryana’s Manesar, close to the national capital.

India has 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far and around 30,000 people under watch for the illness either at different quarantine facilities, at hospital or at their homes.

The health minister said that till Thursday, “28,529 people with a history of travel to a Covid-19-affected country, or contact with a positive case, have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring”.

The need for expanding the quarantine facilities is a part of the preparation to deal with a possible escalation in the number of suspected cases.

The rising global spread of the disease has also not helped matters as passengers coming from countries affected by Coronavirus also need screening and quarantining if found with matching symptoms.

About one lakh people have been infected worldwide including over 3,300 who died due to the disease.

Over 6.5 lakh passengers from over 6,500 flights had been screened for signs of coronavirus infection till Thursday.

Army has identified Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secundrabad, Chennai and Kolkata as venues for the new quarantine facilities.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is also running a camp in Chhawla near Delhi, where Indians evacuated from Wuhan were kept before they were discharged.

Also Read- Over 20 Italian nationals undergo coronavirus screening at ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla

tags
top news
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news