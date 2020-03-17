e-paper
Coronavirus: India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia

The entry of these nationals has been banned with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:34 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST), according to the advisory.
No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST), according to the advisory.
         

The government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the following additional advisory has been issued.

“Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect,” it said.

No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently. With coronavirus cases swelling in the country, the government banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 on Monday.

