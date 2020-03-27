Kejriwal urges ‘media friends’ to point out gaps in relief work during Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:51 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged media personnel to keep pointing out gaps in the relief work that is being carried out by the administration in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

The chief minister said that the administration is working “non-stop” to ensure that people do not face any difficulty.

“Our team is working non-stop to ensure people face least difficulty during the lockdown. Urge all media friends to continue pointing out gaps in relief work during this lockdown” Kejriwal tweeted out.

The CM’s tweet came in reaction to AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Raghav Chadha’s post wherein he had thanked a user for pointing out the water supply shortage in an area in South Delhi.

“Thanks for pointing it out. Water supply has been ensured,” Chadha said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal addressed the press on Covid-19 lockdown in the national capital. He stated that his administration is working to provide food to more and more needy people to ensure that no one sleeps on an empty stomach.

Kejriwal said that the administration is prepared to handle the situation in case 100 coronavirus cases arise in the national capital in a day.

“What we are now preparing for a scenario where the number of patients is 500 or 1,000 every day,” he said.

“We will try to extend all possible help to the migrants living in the national capital,” the chief minister stated.

“By tomorrow (Saturday), we are aiming to double the supply and will offer food to 4 lakh people,” Kejriwal announced.