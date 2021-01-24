LIVE: New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case
India recorded less than 15,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two days in a row as 14,256 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday morning. There were 152 deaths in the same period across the country and the fatalities have remained below 200 for the last 10 days, health ministry's data showed. According to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am, there were 185,662 active cases of the coronavirus disease and 10,300,838 people have recovered so far.
More than 1.27 million healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the last seven days since the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16, the Union health ministry has said. India had vaccinated more than a million people within five days of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection globally exceeded 98 million as the deadly virus continues to spread across the world. The death toll passed 2.1 million, as per the Bloomberg report.
Follow all the updates here:
JAN 24, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 3.4 million
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,393,591 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. According to the agency's data, the death toll related to the pandemic in Africa stood at 83,901 as of Saturday evening.
A total of 2,854,275 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency added.
JAN 24, 2021 08:08 AM IST
New Zealand health officials probe probable community Covid-19 case
New Zealand health officials said on Sunday they were investigating a probable community coronavirus case, the country's first in months. New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a community coronavirus transmission on Nov. 18, according to information on the Health Ministry website. "Health officials are currently investigating the case," the health ministry said in a statement.
The ministry is to provide more detail later on Sunday.
Woman fighter pilot, soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this R-Day
India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff
Bird flu: Avoid half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken, says govt
Over 2 lakh tractors will be part of Jan 26 'kisan parade': Farmer leaders
LIVE: Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
Govt to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok
BSF unearths tunnel used by Pak to send in terrorists to India
Republic Day tableau to honour Indian worker
1.5 million Indians receive Covid -19 vaccine in 8 days: Govt data
Shah launches cashless medical treatment scheme for CAPF personnel and families
Raising slogan was attempt to insult Mamata Banerjee: Congress' Adhir Ranjan
Centre orders major bureaucratic reshuffle
Countries seek doses of SII’s Covishiled after concerns over Chinese vaccine
