With the rise in the coronavirus cases, Hong Kong has imposed temporary lockdown in the Yau Ma Tei and Jordan areas for the first time. The authorities have said that the move is being carried out for the mandatory testing of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as reported by Bloomberg.

Hong Kong's Kowloon area is not the only place still facing strict restrictions after a year of the world's first lockdown in the Wuhan city of China.

Also Read | From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay

Here is the list of countries still under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

1. China: After reporting various new cases of Covid-19 in mainland China, new restrictions have been imposed in the financial hub of Shanghai. Shanghai's health commission has designated Baoshan district as medium risk and locked down neighbourhood places around the district after two new cases were reported. Wuhan has also shut down transportation and halted outgoing flights to contain the spread. Mainland China has reported 88,911 total confirmed cases, as per Reuters.

2. Norway: The Nordic country has also imposed one of the strictest lockdowns since March in its capital Oslo to contain the spread of the dangerous coronavirus mutant found in the UK.

3. Ireland: Ireland after discussing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also mulling further tightening of travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus mutant discovered in Britain.

4. Denmark: All flights from the United Arab Emirates have been temporarily suspended by the country for five days. The halt in the flights from the UAE comes as Denmark suspects unreliable coronavirus testing at the airport before the departure from Dubai, as reported by AP.

5. France: Health Minister Olivier Veran of the European country was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that a decision on another lockdown, which would be a third one, or tighter restrictions can be made within coming days or weeks as the more contagious variants of the virus spread.

6. United Kingdom: The country is currently shut under its third lockdown after a more contagious variant of coronavirus was discovered in south England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently said that while the new variant is more contagious, it may be “associated with a higher degree of mortality", reported Bloomberg.

7. Germany: Germany is another country that has been under lockdown since mid-December. The lockdown measures in the country have recently been expanded by another two weeks till February 14, as reported by Reuters.

(With agency inputs)