IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / List of countries under restrictions a year after world's first coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan
People cross a street in front of the closed Huanan Seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on January 23, 2021, one year after the city went into lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)(AFP)
People cross a street in front of the closed Huanan Seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on January 23, 2021, one year after the city went into lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

List of countries under restrictions a year after world's first coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan

Here is the list of countries still under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:14 PM IST

With the rise in the coronavirus cases, Hong Kong has imposed temporary lockdown in the Yau Ma Tei and Jordan areas for the first time. The authorities have said that the move is being carried out for the mandatory testing of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as reported by Bloomberg.

Hong Kong's Kowloon area is not the only place still facing strict restrictions after a year of the world's first lockdown in the Wuhan city of China.

Also Read | From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay

Here is the list of countries still under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

1. China: After reporting various new cases of Covid-19 in mainland China, new restrictions have been imposed in the financial hub of Shanghai. Shanghai's health commission has designated Baoshan district as medium risk and locked down neighbourhood places around the district after two new cases were reported. Wuhan has also shut down transportation and halted outgoing flights to contain the spread. Mainland China has reported 88,911 total confirmed cases, as per Reuters.

2. Norway: The Nordic country has also imposed one of the strictest lockdowns since March in its capital Oslo to contain the spread of the dangerous coronavirus mutant found in the UK.

3. Ireland: Ireland after discussing with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also mulling further tightening of travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus mutant discovered in Britain.

4. Denmark: All flights from the United Arab Emirates have been temporarily suspended by the country for five days. The halt in the flights from the UAE comes as Denmark suspects unreliable coronavirus testing at the airport before the departure from Dubai, as reported by AP.

5. France: Health Minister Olivier Veran of the European country was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that a decision on another lockdown, which would be a third one, or tighter restrictions can be made within coming days or weeks as the more contagious variants of the virus spread.

6. United Kingdom: The country is currently shut under its third lockdown after a more contagious variant of coronavirus was discovered in south England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently said that while the new variant is more contagious, it may be “associated with a higher degree of mortality", reported Bloomberg.

7. Germany: Germany is another country that has been under lockdown since mid-December. The lockdown measures in the country have recently been expanded by another two weeks till February 14, as reported by Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 china wuhan lockdown
app
Close
e-paper
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen on board a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Vasilyeva/Files(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia Navalnaya are seen on board a plane during a flight from Berlin to Moscow, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Vasilyeva/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Alexei Navalny's wife says detained at Moscow protest

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:49 PM IST
"Apologies for the poor quality. Very bad light in the police van," she wrote on Instagram with an accompanying photo, after thousands of Navalny supporters joined nationwide demonstrations against the Kremlin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden lived through 14 presidencies before beginning his own, nearly one-third of all presidents.(Reuters)
US President Joe Biden lived through 14 presidencies before beginning his own, nearly one-third of all presidents.(Reuters)
world news

At 78 and the oldest president, Joe Biden sees a world changed

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:48 PM IST
A look at how the country Biden now leads has changed over his lifetime and how his presidency might reflect that.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson smiles at a media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Downing Street, London, Britain January 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson smiles at a media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Downing Street, London, Britain January 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: UK Prime Minister's TV spokesperson self-isolates over virus fears

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:35 PM IST
On Tuesday, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock had self-isolated over the risk of coronavirus infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People cross a street in front of the closed Huanan Seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on January 23, 2021, one year after the city went into lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)(AFP)
People cross a street in front of the closed Huanan Seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on January 23, 2021, one year after the city went into lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

List of countries under restrictions a year after world's first Covid lockdown

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Here is the list of countries still under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HAS said that while there is no agreement between different countries about the optimal timelag between the two shots.(Reuters | Representational image)
The HAS said that while there is no agreement between different countries about the optimal timelag between the two shots.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

French health body HAS recommends six weeks gap between Covid-19 vaccine shots

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) said spacing out the two required vaccinations of the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines would allow the treatment of at least 700,000 more people in the first month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The privacy watchdog told TikTok on Friday to block the accounts of users in the country whose age it couldn’t verify at least until Feb. 15, according to a statement by the regulator.(AP)
The privacy watchdog told TikTok on Friday to block the accounts of users in the country whose age it couldn’t verify at least until Feb. 15, according to a statement by the regulator.(AP)
world news

TikTok reviews Italian data watchdog’s order to block accounts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The strengthening of rules came after a 10-year-old girl died of asphyxiation in Palermo, Sicily, while taking part in a so-called blackout challenge on TikTok, the news agency cited her parents as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“This is a very serious situation, and we must do what we can to stop the outbreak,” Hoie said.(AFP)
“This is a very serious situation, and we must do what we can to stop the outbreak,” Hoie said.(AFP)
world news

Norway locks down Oslo area to fight spread of new Covid-19 Variant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST
All shops, cinemas, restaurants and churches will be closed and the service of alcohol banned until Jan. 31, Health Minister Bent Hoie announced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the TikTok app logo. In a statement, the regulator said that although TikTok had committed to ban registration for children aged under 13, it was nonetheless easy to circumvent this rule.(AP)
A view of the TikTok app logo. In a statement, the regulator said that although TikTok had committed to ban registration for children aged under 13, it was nonetheless easy to circumvent this rule.(AP)
world news

Italy tells TikTok to block users after death of young girl

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The ruling came after a girl died of asphyxiation in Palermo, Sicily, in a case that has shocked Italy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo shows deer gathering at a depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
A file photo shows deer gathering at a depot used to store pipes for the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
world news

In phone call with Biden, Trudeau expresses disappointment over US stance on Keystone XL pipeline

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Trudeau has been under pressure from several premiers of Canadians provinces to press America on the matter and threaten economic sanctions if the project is not revived
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some 5.38 million people have been given a first dose of vaccine in the UK, government data showed.(AP)
Some 5.38 million people have been given a first dose of vaccine in the UK, government data showed.(AP)
world news

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The British Medical Association said it supports giving a second dose up to 42 days after the first dose, but that a longer gap is not in line with World Health Organization guidance. It therefore urged the CMO to "urgently review the UK's current position of second doses after 12 weeks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khabarovsk : Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Khabarovsk, 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Authorities in Russia have taken measures to curb protests planned for Saturday against the jailing of Navalny. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000017B)(AP)
Khabarovsk : Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Khabarovsk, 6,100 kilometers (3,800 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Authorities in Russia have taken measures to curb protests planned for Saturday against the jailing of Navalny. AP/PTI(AP01_23_2021_000017B)(AP)
world news

Russia arrests protesters demanding Alexei Navalny's release

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Authorities say his stay in Germany violated terms of a suspended sentence in a criminal conviction in a case that Navalny says was illegitimate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The reports describe Donald Trump's increasing frustration with Rosen's refusal to wield the power of the Justice Department to interfere in the count.(Reuters file photo)
The reports describe Donald Trump's increasing frustration with Rosen's refusal to wield the power of the Justice Department to interfere in the count.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Donald Trump mulled replacing attorney general over election results: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Trump narrowly lost Georgia to Joe Biden in the November presidential election, in a vote he baselessly claimed was rigged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image first appeared on a Persian-language Twitter feed that carried a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website.(Reuters file photo)
The image first appeared on a Persian-language Twitter feed that carried a link to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like image with drone, vows revenge

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Tehran retaliated for Soleimani's killing with missile strikes against US targets in Iraq but the two sides backed away from further confrontation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing. Xi is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair U.S.-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech at the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, at the Great Hall fo the People in Beijing. Xi is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair U.S.-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)(AP)
world news

China Embassy refutes report it’s seeking meeting with the US

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Both China and the US should focus on cooperation and manage their disputes in order to facilitate healthy and stable relations, according to the statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On day three of his presidency, Joe Biden announced 'The American Rescue Plan' that includes economic relief for most Americans.(AP)
On day three of his presidency, Joe Biden announced 'The American Rescue Plan' that includes economic relief for most Americans.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden signs executive orders to boost economic relief for Americans

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Biden said under his rescue plan, the economy would return to full employment a year faster than without the plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP