e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus lockdown: Deve Gowda appeals to PM Modi to look into issues of farmers, labourers

Coronavirus lockdown: Deve Gowda appeals to PM Modi to look into issues of farmers, labourers

The former prime minister also drew the attention of “overcrowding” at the isolation centres.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
H D Deve Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people
H D Deve Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
         

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the plight of farmers, labourers and the middle class people as the impact of the 21-day nationwide lockdown has been the most on them.

“In such times of crisis, we should see to it that there is no disruption in farming activities by ensuring proper marketing channels to agricultural produce, especially perishables. Only then we can sustain our long battle against this pandemic,” Gowda tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “The savings of daily wage labourers and the middle class is deteriorating day by day. Some are not able to afford even essentials for their survival. I request Hon’ble PM to look into this situation with utmost urgency”.

The former prime minister also drew the attention of “overcrowding” at the isolation centres.

“There is an immediate need to increase ‘testing’ for #COVID19. Increased testing will avoid overcrowding of Government isolation centers,” he tweeted.

tags
top news
India likely to release Covid-19 rapid testing guidelines today
India likely to release Covid-19 rapid testing guidelines today
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup develops low-cost ventilator
IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup develops low-cost ventilator
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news