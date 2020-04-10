e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus lockdown: Over 80% people in the metros tune in to radio

Coronavirus lockdown: Over 80% people in the metros tune in to radio

As many as 82% of the population in metros is turning to radio, according to the survey conducted by market consulting firm AZ Research Partners Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad among the 18 years and above age group.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 05:28 IST
Lata Jha
Lata Jha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People are silhouetted as they stand in the balconies during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 5, 2020.
People are silhouetted as they stand in the balconies during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 5, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Radio has emerged as one of the most credible sources of information for millions of people in India, who are unable to venture outside because of a nationwide lockdown, according to a recent survey.

As many as 82% of the population in metros is turning to radio, according to the survey conducted by market consulting firm AZ Research Partners Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad among the 18 years and above age group.

Radio has a credibility score of 6.27, second only to the internet, at 6.44, with television at 5.74, the survey found. The radio industry has witnessed a listenership of 51 million people, close to television’s reach of 56 million and social media’s reach of 57 million.

Radio’s at-home listenership has jumped from 64% to 86%. The time people spend listening to radio has soared 23% to 2.36 hours every day during the lockdown, second only to television.

“As the covid-19 pandemic takes over the world, the role of entertainment mediums becomes all the more crucial. Radio, which is a critical medium, has the dual responsibility of not only entertaining listeners, but also ensuring that correct and genuine information reaches the country’s citizens. At a time like this, the power and effectiveness of our medium increases manifold,” said Harshad Jain, chief executive of radio and entertainment at HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd.

“People are now tuning in to the radio sets more than ever for their daily entertainment needs and also to stay updated with credible information. With the entire country under lockdown, the listenership has shifted to in-home listening. The entire radio industry stands together in these tough times to win the fight against coronavirus,” said Jain.

It is encouraging to note that radio is evolving as one of the most preferred sources of infotainment, said Anurradha Prasad, president of the Association of Radio Operators for India.

HT Media Ltd, publisher of HT, operates radio channels under the Fever 104 FM and Radio Nasha brands.

top news
Focus on 1.1k containment zones in Covid-19 action plan
Focus on 1.1k containment zones in Covid-19 action plan
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Coronavirus may not go away in warmer weather, says US report
Coronavirus may not go away in warmer weather, says US report
Respiratory illness study hints at community spread: Experts
Respiratory illness study hints at community spread: Experts
Locked down and out: Residents learn their fate on news bulletins
Locked down and out: Residents learn their fate on news bulletins
Covid-19: Op SHIELD in Delhi to tackle virus spread in containment zones
Covid-19: Op SHIELD in Delhi to tackle virus spread in containment zones
Post lockdown, Indian Railways may colour-code zones
Post lockdown, Indian Railways may colour-code zones
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news