Coronavirus lockdown: Over 80% people in the metros tune in to radio

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 05:28 IST

Radio has emerged as one of the most credible sources of information for millions of people in India, who are unable to venture outside because of a nationwide lockdown, according to a recent survey.

As many as 82% of the population in metros is turning to radio, according to the survey conducted by market consulting firm AZ Research Partners Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad among the 18 years and above age group.

Radio has a credibility score of 6.27, second only to the internet, at 6.44, with television at 5.74, the survey found. The radio industry has witnessed a listenership of 51 million people, close to television’s reach of 56 million and social media’s reach of 57 million.

Radio’s at-home listenership has jumped from 64% to 86%. The time people spend listening to radio has soared 23% to 2.36 hours every day during the lockdown, second only to television.

“As the covid-19 pandemic takes over the world, the role of entertainment mediums becomes all the more crucial. Radio, which is a critical medium, has the dual responsibility of not only entertaining listeners, but also ensuring that correct and genuine information reaches the country’s citizens. At a time like this, the power and effectiveness of our medium increases manifold,” said Harshad Jain, chief executive of radio and entertainment at HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd.

“People are now tuning in to the radio sets more than ever for their daily entertainment needs and also to stay updated with credible information. With the entire country under lockdown, the listenership has shifted to in-home listening. The entire radio industry stands together in these tough times to win the fight against coronavirus,” said Jain.

It is encouraging to note that radio is evolving as one of the most preferred sources of infotainment, said Anurradha Prasad, president of the Association of Radio Operators for India.

HT Media Ltd, publisher of HT, operates radio channels under the Fever 104 FM and Radio Nasha brands.