Coronavirus: Mumbai alerts 6 states after three foreigners leave

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:56 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday alerted six states — Delhi, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat — after three men from the Philippines tested positive for Covid-19. The patients are isolated in a ward of Kasturba Hospital. The condition of one is critical.

Municipal officials said that the three men — a 59-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 49-year-old — had arrived with a group in Mumbai on March 3. From here, the group took a train to Delhi and returned again by train last week.

When the 59-year-old exhibited symptoms, his samples were sent for testing and on March 13, it returned positive. His condition was said to be critical.

Municipal authorities then traced persons he came in contact with. By then, the two Filipino men also tested positive and was also isolated at the same hospital. Their condition, however, was reported to be stable.

Since the train they took passed through other states as well, these states and the Central Railways too were informed.

“We have informed the respective authorities of these states mentioning that a coronavirus positive person traveled through their jurisdiction on the particular days. Now they will take necessary action,”a top BMC official from health department said.

Till Thursday, the Philippines recorded 187 cases and 14 deaths.