e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus: Mumbai alerts 6 states after three foreigners leave

Coronavirus: Mumbai alerts 6 states after three foreigners leave

Coronavirus updates: Municipal officials said that the three men — a 59-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 49-year-old — had arrived with a group in Mumbai on March 3. From here, the group took a train to Delhi and returned again by train last week.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:56 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Covid-19: A medical official checks the temperature of passengers who traveling by train at Dadar as a precaution against the new coronavirus in Mumbai.
Covid-19: A medical official checks the temperature of passengers who traveling by train at Dadar as a precaution against the new coronavirus in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday alerted six states — Delhi, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat — after three men from the Philippines tested positive for Covid-19. The patients are isolated in a ward of Kasturba Hospital. The condition of one is critical.

Municipal officials said that the three men — a 59-year-old, a 42-year-old and a 49-year-old — had arrived with a group in Mumbai on March 3. From here, the group took a train to Delhi and returned again by train last week.

When the 59-year-old exhibited symptoms, his samples were sent for testing and on March 13, it returned positive. His condition was said to be critical.

Municipal authorities then traced persons he came in contact with. By then, the two Filipino men also tested positive and was also isolated at the same hospital. Their condition, however, was reported to be stable.

Since the train they took passed through other states as well, these states and the Central Railways too were informed.

“We have informed the respective authorities of these states mentioning that a coronavirus positive person traveled through their jurisdiction on the particular days. Now they will take necessary action,”a top BMC official from health department said.

Till Thursday, the Philippines recorded 187 cases and 14 deaths.

tags
top news
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Young adults also vulnerable to Covid-19: US data
Young adults also vulnerable to Covid-19: US data
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news