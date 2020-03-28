e-paper
Coronavirus: 'Provide food, support to those returning to native land,' Nitin Gadkari tells authorities

“I have advised Chairman NHAI & Highway Concessioners/Toll Operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach to their respective native places,” Gadkari tweeted out.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus has forced jobless workers and daily wage earners to walk home to different states in the absence of any transport.
The 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus has forced jobless workers and daily wage earners to walk home to different states in the absence of any transport.(ANI)
         

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday took to Twitter and said that various authorities in the department have been directed to provide food, water and support to those who are trying to go back to their native places in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I have advised Chairman NHAI & Highway Concessioners/Toll Operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach to their respective native places,” his tweet read.

“At this time of crisis we have to be compassionate for our fellow citizens. I am sure Toll Operators shall respond to this call,” Gadkari said.  

Earlier in the day, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi urged the administration and people to provide food and shelter to jobless workers and daily wage earners. Many migrant workers have taken to the roads, walking home to their villages hundreds of kilometres away.

“Today, hundreds of our hungry brothers and sisters along with their families have to walk towards their villages. In such grim times whoever can, please help them with food and shelter. I particularly appeal to Congress leaders and workers. Jai Hind,” he tweeted in Hindi.

There was some respite for migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh with the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) continuing to ferry the migrants to their destinations from different border areas of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials of UPSRTC’s Ghaziabad region said that till March 27 midnight, they had sent about 96 buses and were arranging more to help the migrants workers reach their destinations like Lucknow, Etawah, Bareilly, Etah, Aligarh and Gorakhpur.

