Coronavirus: ‘Provide food, support to those returning to native land,’ Nitin Gadkari tells authorities

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:58 IST

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday took to Twitter and said that various authorities in the department have been directed to provide food, water and support to those who are trying to go back to their native places in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I have advised Chairman NHAI & Highway Concessioners/Toll Operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach to their respective native places,” his tweet read.

“At this time of crisis we have to be compassionate for our fellow citizens. I am sure Toll Operators shall respond to this call,” Gadkari said.

I have advised Chairman NHAI and Highway Concessioners/ Toll Operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach to their respective native places. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi urged the administration and people to provide food and shelter to jobless workers and daily wage earners. Many migrant workers have taken to the roads, walking home to their villages hundreds of kilometres away.

“Today, hundreds of our hungry brothers and sisters along with their families have to walk towards their villages. In such grim times whoever can, please help them with food and shelter. I particularly appeal to Congress leaders and workers. Jai Hind,” he tweeted in Hindi.

There was some respite for migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh with the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) continuing to ferry the migrants to their destinations from different border areas of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials of UPSRTC’s Ghaziabad region said that till March 27 midnight, they had sent about 96 buses and were arranging more to help the migrants workers reach their destinations like Lucknow, Etawah, Bareilly, Etah, Aligarh and Gorakhpur.