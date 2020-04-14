Coronavirus: Rajasthan nears 1000-mark, reports 71 new cases

jaipur

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:37 IST

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 72 new cases of the coronavirus disease, mostly from Jaipur, taking the state’s tally to 969, health officials said.

Out of the 33 districts in the state, which has the fourth-highest Covid-19 cases, 25 have reported cases and Jaipur among them has the most number of infections.

Jaipur has 441 cases and the Rambagh area in the state capital has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot.

Eleven people have succumbed to the disease, including five in Jaipur, two in Bhilwara, and one each in Bikaner, Kota, Tonk and Jodhpur.

Also read: All you need to know about Covid-19 lockdown extension

The government has ramped up testing and is taking strict action again violators of the lockdown norms.

The state police data shows from March 22 to April 13 6077 people were arrested, out of which 5243 were preventive arrests under section 151 of CrPC.

“Most of these people arrested under this section were roaming in the markets without any reason in the lockdown or areas where curfew has been imposed. Also, those who are circulating fake and misleading messages are also been arrested under section 151 of the CrPC,” Bhagwan Lal Soni, additional director general of police (crime), said.

Police have arrested 835 people for violating lockdown orders under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

The state was lauded for its Bhilwara model of containment, which happened in three phases.

Also read: Railway cancels trains till May 3, get full refund including for advance bookings

Officials have said the first task was to isolate the district, second was ramping up screening strategy in city and rural areas and third was quarantine and isolation wards.

The first case was reported on March 19 in Bhilwara and within days, the number increased to 28 and of them, 24 were cured.

For isolating the district, curfew was imposed on March 20 and continued till April 2. From April 3 to 13, even essential purchases were prohibited and door-to-door supply was done. Disinfection of the containment zone and buffer areas, all ambulances and police vehicles was done daily.

There were 3072 teams of health workers who screened 1,071,325 people in Bhilwara city, and 1937 teams that screened 2,239,134 residents of rural areas.