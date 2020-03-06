e-paper
Coronavirus update: Centre exempts employees from use of biometric machines to mark attendance

Coronavirus update: Centre exempts employees from use of biometric machines to mark attendance

An order issued on Friday by the department of personnel and training (DoPT, the government’s human resources manager, exempted employees from using the machine till March 31.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(File photo)
         

The Centre on Friday decided to exempt employees from marking their attendance on the biometric system over concerns that it could end up spreading coronavirus, or Covid-19. The biometric system was introduced in 2014.

An order issued on Friday by the department of personnel and training (DoPT, the government’s human resources manager, exempted employees from using the machine till March 31.

“However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in the attendance register (as done prior to launch of biometric system) during this period,” the order issued by DoPT’s Ajay Kumar Singh said.

