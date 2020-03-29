Coronavirus update: CGHS norms tweaked to cut crowding at wellness centres

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 07:22 IST

The Centre has directed wellness centres under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to take a set of measures, including giving medicines to beneficiaries with chronic diseases for three months at a time, to ensure the clinics are decongested.

According to a health ministry order dated March 20, beneficiaries who suffer from ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases should get their prescribed medicines for three months at a time. Normally, medicines under CGHS are provided for a month.

“But because of Covid-19, we are working on reducing the number of people who come to wellness centres for effective social distancing,” said a staff member from a centre in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

CGHS provides cashless treatment to central government employees – including retired staffers – at their own centres or empanelled hospitals. It also reimburses claims of medical services not provided by its panel of hospitals. There are around 3.5 million beneficiaries across the country.

Beneficiaries over 60 year or those with low immunity, uncontrolled blood sugar levels or any such illnesses can send another person to collect medicines on their behalf, the order states. This will ensure that those who are particularly vulnerable don’t have to step out of their homes.

The government also allowed people with chronic diseases to buy their medicines from local pharmacies. They will be reimbursed and don’t have to provide a ‘non-availability certificate’ from their wellness centre. Reimbursements are usually given only for medicines that are unavailable in wellness centres.

The guidelines state that the beneficiaries need not come to the clinics to submit their reimbursement claims; they can be submitted to respective ministries or departments.

Further, they can book consultations online.

“Hospitals are preparing for a surge in Covid-19 cases for which routine services are being curtailed. So, the wellness centres and dispensaries are needed to ensure people keep receiving medical consultations and medicines without going to the hospitals,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

The office memorandum from the CGHS director states that leaves of the health care workers from the department – except those on medical leave -- be cancelled.