Coronavirus update: Chhattisgarh to arrange for 100 Covid-19 beds in every district

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 13:53 IST

The Chhattisgarh government will set up 100 beds in every district for Covid-19 patients and make arrangements for the treatment of infected people in all the six medical colleges of the state, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has said.

Baghel took the decision after meeting senior officials of the state on Friday evening.

“The CM chaired a high-level meeting on Friday night and instructed officials to make arrangements for 100 Covid-19 beds in each district for the treatment of corona affected people and to make necessary arrangements for treatment in all medical colleges of the state,” Taran Sinha, a government spokesperson, said while speaking to HT on Saturday.

Sinha said Baghel also reviewed the availability of testing kits for the virus and masks at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur and Jagdalpur Medical College in the state capital of Raipur.

On Friday, health officials collected the samples of 81 more people and sent for testing for coronavirus. Six people have been found infected with the coronavirus in the state, which has tested 289 samples so far.

“The chief minister said in the meeting that people of Chhattisgarh who have gone to other states have been asked to stay in that state and all the necessary arrangements for them are being made through the collector,” Sinha said.

“Similarly, people from other states who have come to Chhattisgarh and are stranded have been asked to stay in the state. All facilities are also being provided to them by the district administration,” he added.

The state government has also strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the virus.

“Surveillance teams of the health department have initiated community monitoring in all the 28 districts of the state so that the person suspected to have exposed to the virus could be immediately identified and placed under treatment,” Sinha said.