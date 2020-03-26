e-paper
Coronavirus update: In contact with India to evacuate citizens, says US

Coronavirus update: In contact with India to evacuate citizens, says US

The Indian government imposed a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The exact number of stranded Americans could not be ascertained, but it is believed to be in hundreds.

india Updated: Mar 26, 2020 04:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19 update: The US embassy said daily updates will be provided about its repatriation efforts through the “Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)” application and asked US citizens to enrol online for the programme.
The US on Wednesday said it was in contact with the Indian government to help find accommodation for American citizens stranded in the country because of the Covid-19 lockdown till the time it can arrange flights to evacuate them.

The Indian government imposed a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The exact number of stranded Americans could not be ascertained, but it is believed to be in hundreds. “The US Mission to India continues to work with @StateDept & airline companies to arrange flights from India to the US for US citizens. Once flights are arranged, we will work with the GoI to arrange to the greatest extent possible safe passage to airports for US citizens,” ambassador Kenneth Juster tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the US embassy said, “We are in contact with the Indian government to emphasize the need for hotels to continue to lodge US citizens during the nationwide curfew.”

The US embassy said daily updates will be provided about its repatriation efforts through the “Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)” application and asked US citizens to enrol online for the programme.

On Tuesday, French officials said they were working with the Indian government to arrange flights to evacuate about 1,000 French travellers.

