Coronavirus update: Kerala turns to PM Modi after Karnataka closes its borders

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 07:18 IST

Kerala on Saturday approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Karnataka closed its border points even as the state reported its first Covid-19 related death, two months after the virus was detected in the country.

After Karnataka blocked all roads leading to Kerala, many areas in the state witnessed scarcity of vegetables, fruits and other essential items.

“Karnataka’s actions are against the federal structure of the country. How can you block roads with boulders and sand? We sought the help of the Prime Minister. Despite the Centre’s assurance, the situation remained same,” Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister, said.

He cited the death of a heart patient in Kasaragod after his vehicle was denied entry to a hospital in the port city Mangaluru in Karnataka.

“In such a crisis situation we never expected such an attitude from our neighbour. Union minister Sadananda Gowda intervened first. Later, the state chief secretary also approached the cabinet secretary,” the CM said.

Usually, people of north Kerala turn to Mangaluru, a medical hub, for treatment but after the closure of entry points many patients were left stranded at check posts. Besides the death of the heart patient, a pregnant woman gave birth in the ambulance after it was sent back.

“The PM talked in length about unity and solidarity at the critical juncture. But we haven’t got a fair deal from our neighbour and we hope it will be corrected at the earliest,” the CM said.

Pinarayi Vijayan added it was the responsibility of the Centre to find a solution before it develops into an interstate dispute.

After Karnataka witnessed violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a couple of months ago, many BJP leaders in the state had blamed some fundamentalist outfits from Kerala for inciting it. Two neighbouring states have been keeping an uneasy relation since then.

Meanwhile, state health minister KK Shailaja said despite doctors’ best efforts they could not save the life a 69-year-old man, who came back from Dubai in the UAE.

“Doctors tried their best to save his life. He had multiple complications. He died this morning at the Ernakulam medical college hospital. It is really sad,” she said.

The man, who had bypass surgery five years ago, came to the country on March 16 from Dubai. He was tested positive on March 22, six days after he returned.

At least 42 people from his apartment complex and 200 passengers, who travelled in the flight he took from Dubai, are also under observation. His wife and driver were already tested positive for the virus.

His body was buried as per the World Health Organization (WHO) protocol and only four of his family members were allowed during the burial.

The minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod for rapid test and it will cut time.

Six new cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number to 165 in the state. Two of the new cases are from Thiruvananthapuram district, and one each from Kollam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts.

Two patients from Kottayam and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have fully recovered. This includes one foreign national.

At least 134,370 people are under observation in the state which reported the first case in the country in January.