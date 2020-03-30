Coronavirus update: Send back children in conflict, says Centre in view of Covid-19 crisis

india

The Centre has advised childcare institutions to send back home children in conflict with the law in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in an advisory dated March 28 said that this directive was in line with a Supreme Court order (writ petition (c) No 1/2020) asking all states to release prisoners on parole or interim bail to reduce overcrowding in jails, and said that a high-powered committee will be formed to implement this.

The NCPCR asked state governments to prepare a list of such children in observation & special homes so they can be released.

In its advisory, the NCPCR asked states to take care of children of migrant workers goinghome. “Some children may be moving with their families or alone or in groups from other States. In the best interest of the child, such families/children should remain in the same place where they are. In case of families, adequate measures may be taken as deemed appropriate by the competent authority,” the NCPCR said in its advisory.

In an advisory to states on March 23, the ministry of women and child development said Centre’s round the clock hotline for children in distress, ChildLine will function as emergency response and support for children.