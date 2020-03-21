Coronavirus update: State-wise breakup of Covid-19 cases in India, total climbs to 258

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 13:08 IST

The number of Sars-Cov-2 patients in India rose to 258 after 22 fresh cases were reported across the country, the government said on Saturday.

Among the 258 people are 39 foreign nationals and also includes the four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

The respiratory illness has now spread to 22 states and Union territories after Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh reported new cases.

The first Covid-19 case in India was reported from Kerala on January 30. Two more cases were reported in the next couple of days.

All three of them were medical students in Wuhan, the Chinese city believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak, who returned to their hometown in Kerala. All three have recovered.

Here’s a look at the state-wise breakup of Covid-19 cases in India on Saturday:

Maharashtra

The number of infected people rose to 63 in Maharashtra, which continued to report the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

“Ten more from Mumbai and one from Pune have tested positive as per the reports we received yesterday (Friday) night. Eight of them have a history of international travel, while three are infected from them,” state’s health minister said.

Tope said, out of 63 patients, about 14 were infected from those who tested positive for coronavirus. Maharashtra has reported one death, according to government data.

Kerala

Following Maharashtra, Kerala has reported 40 cases, including two foreigners, of novel coronavirus so far. Kerala reported the highest increase with 12 new cases. Of these, seven cases involved Indians and five foreign nationals, according to the health ministry data. Three people from the state have recovered and no deaths have been reported as of Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh

The most populous state in the country has reported that 24 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus as of Friday and one of them is a foreigner. Nine people have recovered from the virus in Uttar Pradesh so far.

Delhi

There are 26 people with the respiratory illness, including one foreigner, in Delhi. The Capital has reported one Covid-19 death and five people have recovered from the infection.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has 23 people, including two foreigners, who have been infected from the novel coronavirus. Three people have recovered from Covid-19 and sent home.

Haryana

Twenty people, including 14 foreigners, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Haryana. There have been no recovery or death in the state.

Telangana

In Telangana, 19 people have Covid-19 so far and 11 of them are foreigners. One patient has been cured and sent home.

Karnataka

There are 15 confirmed cases, all Indians, of the novel coronavirus so far in the southern state. One person has died of Covid-19 in Karnataka so far and there is no report of anyone being cured.

Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Gujarat reported a rise in Covid-19 cases with eight patients and in Madhya Pradesh, there are four people who were found to be infected with Sars-Cov-2.

In Tamil Nadu, three people have tested positive for coronavirus and one has been cured. Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also reported three coronavirus cases each. West Bengal has also reported three cases of Covid-19.

Punjab has reported two Covid-19 patients and one death. Odisha also has two patients infected with the virus as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh and Union territories of Chandigarh and Puducherry have one case of Covid-19 each so far.