Coronavirus update: Women to get Rs 500 per month from today under PM Jan Dhan Yojana

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:36 IST

At least 200 million poor women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) can start withdrawing Rs 500 from Friday for the next three months as part of the government’s measures for those worst hit by the 21-day lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

The first instalment of Rs 500 was deposited in accounts of these women beneficiaries on Wednesday under the recently announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The department of financial services, under the Union finance ministry, has issued guidelines to all banks to ensure the beneficiaries do not start lining up at the bank branches against the norms of social distancing.

“In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account-holders at branches, BCs (business correspondent) and ATMs for withdrawal of money,” it said in a release.

So, these women will get the remittance under the scheme between April 3 and April 9. The money will be put into their bank accounts according to the last digit of their Jan Dhan account numbers.

Account numbers that end with 0 or 1 will receive money on April 3, while those with 2 or 3 as last digits will get the amount on April 4. Similarly, account holders with 4 or 5 as the last digits will get the remittance on April 7.

The money will be deposited in account numbers ending with 6 or 7 on April 8. Account numbers with 8 or 9 as their last digit will receive the remittance on April 9.

“After April 9, the beneficiaries may go to the branch or BC on any date as per normal banking hours. Banks may accordingly phase out the credit to beneficiary accounts,” the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also told chief ministers in a video conference on Thursday to “ensure the staggered release of funds to the beneficiaries under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to avoid crowding at banks.”

The banks have been asked to publicise the dates through text messages, local channels, print media, cable operators, local radio and other channels that the beneficiaries can withdraw the money any time when required and not just when it is credited.

“… may also be carried out making clear that the money credited to the accounts is available for withdraw when required and if the beneficiary needs to draw the money immediately, she may approach the bank branch or BC as per the schedule mentioned…” it said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured the payment while announcing the financial relief package of Rs 1,70,000 crore package of direct cash transfers and food for the poor to tide over the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25.