e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Women to get Rs 500 per month from today under PM Jan Dhan Yojana

Coronavirus update: Women to get Rs 500 per month from today under PM Jan Dhan Yojana

Coronavirus in India: The first instalment of Rs 500 was deposited in accounts of these women beneficiaries on Wednesday under the recently announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Impoverished Indians receive food distributed by a Hindu religious organization in Prayagraj, India. At least 200 million poor women will get the remittance under the scheme between April 3 and April 9.
Impoverished Indians receive food distributed by a Hindu religious organization in Prayagraj, India. At least 200 million poor women will get the remittance under the scheme between April 3 and April 9.(AP)
         

At least 200 million poor women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) can start withdrawing Rs 500 from Friday for the next three months as part of the government’s measures for those worst hit by the 21-day lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

The first instalment of Rs 500 was deposited in accounts of these women beneficiaries on Wednesday under the recently announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The department of financial services, under the Union finance ministry, has issued guidelines to all banks to ensure the beneficiaries do not start lining up at the bank branches against the norms of social distancing.

“In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account-holders at branches, BCs (business correspondent) and ATMs for withdrawal of money,” it said in a release.

So, these women will get the remittance under the scheme between April 3 and April 9. The money will be put into their bank accounts according to the last digit of their Jan Dhan account numbers.

Account numbers that end with 0 or 1 will receive money on April 3, while those with 2 or 3 as last digits will get the amount on April 4. Similarly, account holders with 4 or 5 as the last digits will get the remittance on April 7.

The money will be deposited in account numbers ending with 6 or 7 on April 8. Account numbers with 8 or 9 as their last digit will receive the remittance on April 9.

“After April 9, the beneficiaries may go to the branch or BC on any date as per normal banking hours. Banks may accordingly phase out the credit to beneficiary accounts,” the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also told chief ministers in a video conference on Thursday to “ensure the staggered release of funds to the beneficiaries under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana to avoid crowding at banks.”

The banks have been asked to publicise the dates through text messages, local channels, print media, cable operators, local radio and other channels that the beneficiaries can withdraw the money any time when required and not just when it is credited.

“… may also be carried out making clear that the money credited to the accounts is available for withdraw when required and if the beneficiary needs to draw the money immediately, she may approach the bank branch or BC as per the schedule mentioned…” it said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured the payment while announcing the financial relief package of Rs 1,70,000 crore package of direct cash transfers and food for the poor to tide over the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25.

tags
top news
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
Why Dharavi could be the final frontier for Mumbai’s battle against Covid-19
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news