Corruption and Siddaramaiah have become synonymous: Amit Shah

Continuing his tirade against the Congress government in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday said the present Karnataka government has failed on all fronts.

Addressing the media here, Shah stated that corruption and Karanataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous.

“Karnataka government has failed on all fronts, be it law and order or development, it has failed. Corruption cases are on a rise. Corruption and Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous,” Shah added.

The BJP president also said the Siddaramaiah government was showing insensitive attitude towards families of the farmers who committed suicide.

“The insensitive attitude of the Siddaramaiah government towards families of the farmers who committed suicide is deplorable,” he said.

Shah also said that withdrawing all the cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has showed the unidirectional action by Siddaramaiah.

“The manner in which all cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been withdrawn, shows the unidirectional action by Siddaramaiah government,” he added.

Shah also targeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the poor governance in his own constituency.

“If anyone wants to see the governance of the Congress, then, go to the constituency of Kharge sahab. I received feedbacks from the party workers that there is too much backwardness. There no such backwardness in any place of Karnataka but in Kharge sahab’s own constituency,” he added.

Karnataka is one of the few states where the Congress is in power.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in April-May this year to elect members of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka.