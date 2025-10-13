Corruption case: Charges framed against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav

A Delhi court has framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal conspiracy and cheating against Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel corruption case. Yadav has pleaded not guilty and sought trial in the case after the judge read out the charges against him. (Lalu Prasad Yadav | Official X account)

Special judge Vishal Gogne, while reading out the operative part from the order, said that Yadav, during his tenure as railway minister, influenced the tender process of two IRCTC owned hotels by awarding the same to Sujata Hotels. He also noted that he ensured that co-accused, Vijay and Vinay Kochar, gave undervalued land parcels to his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the process.

Also Read: Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination in Bihar on day one, but its not RJD chief

Yadav has pleaded not guilty and sought trial in the case after the judge read out the charges against him.