Counter Opposition’s propaganda aggressively with facts: Amit Shah tells BJP cadre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has told party’s media managers to not get bogged down by the “Opposition’s kuprachar (vicious propaganda)” on various issues and, instead, counter it aggressively at every platform, two persons familiar with the issue said on condition of anonymity.

In a closed-door meeting on Sunday with the party’s spokesperson and people handling the media cell in different states, Shah said the BJP was on a strong wicket and will return to power in 2019 with 300-plus seats, the first leader said. Narendra Modi stormed to power in Delhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, with the BJP winning a majority on its own, the first time a political party had done so since 1984.

“He asked us to focus on the assembly election in the five states and the national elections in April-May next year,” the second leader said. “We have done a lot of work (he said). Don’t get bogged down by the Opposition’s vicious propaganda. Counter it aggressively, with facts.”

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will vote between November 12 and December 7. The BJP is in power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The results will be declared in December 11.

Except for Telangana, the Congress is the BJP’s main rival in the states. It has questioned the Centre on issues such as the Rafale deal, unemployment, the rising price of petrol and diesel, and communal incidents. “Shah told us there was no reason to worry and that leaders should hold their head in high esteem...,” the second leader said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 08:35 IST