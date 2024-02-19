Couple ends life after daughter elopes with lover in Kerala
The deceased were identified as Unnikrishna Pillai and his wife Bindhu, who belong to Pavumba in Kollam.
Kollam: A couple has died by suicide in this south Kerala district allegedly depressed because their college-going daughter eloped with her lover.
Quoting some of their relatives, police said the couple were mentally down over their daughter's relationship and the fact that she had eloped without considering their request to give it up.
While Bindhu died last night, Pillai's death was confirmed early Sunday morning, police added.
