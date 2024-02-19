Couple ends life after daughter elopes with lover in Kerala

Kollam: A couple has died by suicide in this south Kerala district allegedly depressed because their college-going daughter eloped with her lover. While Bindhu died last night, Pillai's death was confirmed early Sunday morning, police added.(iStock)

The deceased were identified as Unnikrishna Pillai and his wife Bindhu, who belong to Pavumba here.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Quoting some of their relatives, police said the couple were mentally down over their daughter's relationship and the fact that she had eloped without considering their request to give it up.

While Bindhu died last night, Pillai's death was confirmed early Sunday morning, police added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)