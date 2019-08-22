Couple in Assam’s Nagaon district dies in attack by wild boar

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:32 IST

A couple died and an elderly woman was injured after they were attacked by a wild boar in Assam’s Nagaon district, police said on Thursday

The incident happened Wednesday evening at Siyali Char, a riverine island near Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary when the wild boar came close to the residence of Noorul Islam, a small farmer who grew jute.

Jahanara Khatun (35), Islam’s wife was the first to come under attack.

“My mother was attacked first by the wild boar. My father was also attacked when he tried to rescue her,” Nazia Khatun, Islam’s daughter.

According to Azizur Rehman, a local police official who visited the family, the animal chased the couple even inside their house as they ran after coming under attack.

Rosie Kalita, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagaon said, “We have registered a case or unnatural death after this incident where two people died and another one was injured after they were attacked by a wild boar.”

Kalita said Khatun died on the spot while Islam died on his way to the district civil hospital.

Khatun had injuries on her head and neck.

The third victim, Kulsuma (66) has been taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. R Nath, the investigating officer of the case said she lived close to Islam’s residence.

Forest officials said such attacks are rare.

“Mostly we hear of attacks by elephants, big cats or wild buffaloes. Attack by a wild boar are rare,” said TV Reddy, who is officiating as the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden.

NK Vasu, a former principal chief conservator of forests, Assam, explained that wild boars mostly live away from human habitations and attack only if they come in sudden confrontation.

