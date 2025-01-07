Couple, two kids found dead in B’luru, police suspect murder-suicide

A couple and their two kids were found dead in their house in Sadashivanagar area of Bengaluru on Monday, with police officials suspecting that the couple may have killed the minor children and then died by suicide. The couple are suspected to have poisoned their children before dying by suicide, deputy commissioner of police (central division) Shekhar H Tekkanavar said, adding that forensic samples have been collected from the spot. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased were identified as a 38-year-old software engineer and his 35-year-old wife, both of whom were from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and their two children – a five-year-old daughter with special needs and a two-year-old son, officials said.

Early on Monday morning, their domestic help reached the house but found no response from the family. She then alerted the neighbours who contacted the police. The police later found the bodies of the couple and their children, officials said

The couple are suspected to have poisoned their children before dying by suicide, deputy commissioner of police (central division) Shekhar H Tekkanavar said, adding that forensic samples have been collected from the spot.

“An investigation is underway. We have registered a case at the Sadashivanagar police station under BNS section 103 (murder) and unnatural death. FSL officials have examined the site and collected evidence,” he said.

Initial investigations suggest that financial difficulties and the stress of raising a child with special needs may have pushed the couple to take the extreme step, the DCP said on the basis of statements of the relatives of the deceased.

The couple was living in a rented accommodation for the last two years and was planning to move to Pune in Maharashtra, their landlord Chandrika, who goes by one name, said.

“They rented this house two years ago and worked from home. They were concerned about their daughter’s condition and mentioned plans to move to Pune for proper schooling,” she said, adding that the couple had recently quit their jobs.

The families of the deceased have been informed and were expected to reach Bengaluru by the evening, said the DCP.

“The family seemed close-knit but had the couple resigned from their jobs recently. We are gathering all available information to determine the exact sequence of events,” he said.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” the DCPsaid.