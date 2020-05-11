e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Courage wins all wars, this little robin tells us

Courage wins all wars, this little robin tells us

A robin built its nest in an unlikely place, a traffic light.  It brings us a message that there’s no adversity you can’t beat with courage.

india Updated: May 11, 2020 01:00 IST
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
A robin built its nest in an unlikely place, a traffic light
A robin built its nest in an unlikely place, a traffic light
         

It’s not about might, it’s about mighty courage, this little robin tells us. It built its nest in a traffic light in London, Ontario, Canada, least scared of the red light that turns off and on throughout the day. It is a pretty unusual spot even for an urban bird that is used to building nest in all sorts of places, remarked Scott MacDougall-Shackleton, bird physiology, neurobiology and behaviour expert.

This feathered little fellow brings us a clear message that there’s no adversity you can’t beat with courage. Today, as we fight the pandemic, here are a few quotes about courage that will help you get thorough these difficult days and motivate you to keep the fight on.

“Courage is found in unlikely places.”― J.R.R. Tolkien

“Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision” - Winston Churchill

“Be Brave and Take Risks: You need to have faith in yourself. Be brave and take risks. You don’t have to have it all figured out to move forward.” ― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

 “Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.”― Maya Angelou

  “Scared is what you’re feeling. Brave is what you’re doing.”― Emma Donoghue, Room

 “Courage isn’t having the strength to go on - it is going on when you don’t have strength.”― Napoleon Bonaparte

“You will never do anything in this world without courage. It is the greatest quality of the mind next to honour”- Aristotle

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In