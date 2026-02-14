Decrees of courts cannot become “paper tigers” that exist only on record but yield no real relief to the successful litigant, the Supreme Court has emphasised, stressing that justice must not only appear to be done but must actually be delivered in substance. Court decrees can’t be paper tigers: SC

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and SVN Bhatti underlined that a court decree becomes meaningless if the litigant is unable to enjoy the benefits it mandates. The legal system, it said, must move beyond mechanical disposal of cases to ensuring that decree-holders secure the fruits of their success.

“We need a shift in mindset: the goal of the legal system should not just be to dispose of cases, but to ensure that the litigant enjoys the reliefs,” the bench underlined in its judgment on Thursday.

Citing its recent ruling in Jini Dhanrajgir Vs Shibu Mathew (2023), the court emphasised that winning a case is meaningless unless the winner actually obtains the benefit of the decree. “We must ensure that the legal process results in justice not just appearing to be done, but justice actually being done,” it said.

The observations came in a dispute arising from an arbitral award passed in 2001 in favour of The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) against Lakshmi Ganesh Textiles Ltd for recovery of over ₹26 lakh with 18% interest.

After the award attained finality in 2013, execution proceedings were initiated. In the meantime, properties of the company were subjected to recovery proceedings by ICICI Bank under the SARFAESI Act. In 2015, pursuant to a tripartite agreement, certain properties were sold to R Savithri Naidu, mother of the company’s managing director and a former non-executive director.

When CCI sought to attach the property in execution of the award, Savithri Naidu filed objections claiming she was a bona fide third-party purchaser without notice of the arbitral liability. The executing court dismissed her claim petition, finding that the sale deed was executed after the arbitral award and that she had failed to prove absence of notice of the existing claim. The Madras High Court later upheld the order, prompting her appeal to the Supreme Court.

At the outset, the bench noted that it appeared a third party’s property was being attached to realise an arbitral award. However, upon examining the record, the court found that the award proceedings had been pending from 1999 to 2013 and execution had been pursued since 2014.

The court declined to hastily infer fraud but held that non-production of the tripartite agreement and surrounding circumstances indicated that the sale could not be treated as one without notice of the existing liability.

Importantly, the bench addressed the broader implications of allowing post-award purchasers to stall execution proceedings. “It is a well-worn proverb in litigation…that the true difficulties of a litigant begin only after they have obtained a decree,” observed the court, noting that while a suit may conclude in five years, execution can take ten.

Order XXI of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), the court said, was amended in 1976 precisely to prevent execution from being derailed by endless objections and separate suits. If pendente lite purchasers or third parties were allowed to bypass these safeguards and initiate collateral challenges, it noted, “execution proceedings would not merely take 10 years, but would get trapped in an infinite loop… reducing the hard-won decrees of competent courts to mere ‘paper tigers.’”

The bench cautioned that judgment-debtors could otherwise frustrate decrees by transferring properties or “planting surrogate objectors” to stall enforcement.

Holding that the appellant was a purchaser after the arbitral award and had failed to discharge the burden of proving absence of notice, the court agreed with the findings of the lower courts and dismissed the appeal.

Further noting that the arbitral award remained unrealised even after more than two decades, the bench directed the executing court to dispose of the execution proceedings within two months.