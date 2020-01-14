e-paper
Court rejects US-based man’s pre-arrest bail plea in sexual exploitation case

The accused works in the US and met the victim through a matrimonial website. The two liked each other and decided to meet during his visit to India.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Mumbai
A local court in Mumbai on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to a 35-year-old man for allegedly establishing a sexual relationship with a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused works in the US and met the victim through a matrimonial website. The two liked each other and decided to meet during his visit to India.

The woman in her complaint said she had already obtained a divorce and that the accused is yet to get one. He had allegedly promised the woman that once his divorce was finalised they would get married.

The woman alleged that the accused visited India in August 2019 for the hearing on his divorce plea. The two met and the woman stayed with him for a few days. She alleged that the accused forced her into a sexual relationship.

She also alleged that after he returned to the United States, he started avoiding her and refused to marry her. After she failed to get a response, she lodged a police complaint in September 2019.

After the man came to know about the case against him, he applied for anticipatory bail on October 24, 2019.

He denied the allegations and claimed that the relationship was consensual. He also alleged he filed a case against the woman with police in the US. He claimed he refused to marry her after he came to know that she was in a relationship with other men.

After a couple of hearings, his bail application was rejected on Monday. The court refused to accept the defence raised by the accused holding that it is a matter of trial to see if the relationship was consensual or forced.

