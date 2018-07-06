Court sends separatist Aasiya Andrabi, 2 others to 10-day NIA custody

Aasiya Andrabi and two other Kashmiri separatists were onh Friday handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for 10 days custodial interrogation by a Delhi court in connection with a case of allegedly waging war against the country.

The trio who were brought to New Delhi from Srinagar were on Friday produced before District and Sessions judge Poonam Bamba, who allowed the plea of the agency that Andrabi, who is chief of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Milat, was required to be quizzed for hate speeches over a period in Kashmir valley.

The NIA had sought the custody of Andrabi and her two associates -- Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen-- for 15 days.

They were produced amidst tight security and the proceedings were held in-camera.

The lawyers, who were associated with the case, were allowed inside the court room and they briefed the waiting media about the court proceedings.

The case was registered against the three women in April this year.

Andrabi, who was in a prison in Srinagar after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court cancelled her bail last month, was brought to Delhi from Kashmir along with her associates.

The NIA, on directions of the Union Home Ministry, registered a case against them as well as the organisation, which is banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in April this year.