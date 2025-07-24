Woman allegedly murders husband in Delhi because he couldn't satisfy her sexually

A 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband and tried to pass it off as suicide on Sunday evening in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area. However, what makes the case bizarre are the apparent reasons behind her extreme step - sexual dissatisfaction and affair with her husband’s cousin. The wife was apprehended on Tuesday and further investigation is underway, police officers said.(File/HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Farzana Khan, allegedly told police that she murdered her husband, Mohammed Shahid alias Irfan, because she was unhappy with their relationship. She said that her husband could not satisfy her sexually and that she had an affair with his cousin. She also added that her husband was in huge debt due to online gambling.

A senior police officer, while talking about Farzana’s confession, said, “She said she was unhappy in the marriage — both with their physical relationship and with the financial strain caused by his gambling. She also admitted to having an affair with her husband’s cousin, who lives in Bareilly.”

After the murder, which the woman initially attempted to pass off as suicide, the police confronted her over an unusual and suspicious search on her phone - “ways to kill a person”.

While the couple lived in Delhi, both of them hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

How the murder was discovered

Shahid was brought in dead to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Sunday evening by his brother, following which the police were alerted. The brother reportedly told police that Shahid’s wife, Farzana, claimed that he had died by suicide due to the gambling-related debts he was under.

Things, however, took a turn when police noticed that Shahid’s body had three stab wounds. “The wife told us he stabbed himself, as he was under stress due to gambling losses,” said the officer.

The postmortem report, which was conducted on Monday, indicated that it was, in fact, a case of murder.

Search history on ways to kill someone

The officer said, “The doctors informed us that the wounds were inconsistent with suicide. One of them was fatal and could not have been self-inflicted.”

Following this, the police grew suspicious of Farzana and decided to go through her phone and made a shocking discovery. “We found internet search history related to “ways of killing someone using sleeping pills (sulphas), and how to delete chat histories”,” said the officer. “This further pointed to pre-meditation.”

Farzana allegedly could not keep up with lying about her husband's death when confronted by police, she broke down and confessed to killing him. According to the officer, she said that she was unhappy in the marriage and their physical relations, her husband’s debts and that she had an affair with Shahid’s cousin who lives in Bareilly.

Farzana was apprehended on Tuesday and further investigation is underway, police officers said.