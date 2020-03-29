Covid-19: 40-year-old Mumbai woman dies, Maharashtara’s toll now 7

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:29 IST

A Covid-19 patient died on late Saturday night in Mumbai, taking the death toll to seven in Maharashtra, officials said. The 40-year-old woman did not have any history of travelling abroad. Health officials said they are investigating whether she had direct contact with an infected person.

The patient, a Malad resident, was admitted to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, on Saturday morning.

She had complained of chest pain. ”The patient had severe respiratory distress at the time of admission. She had complaints of breathlessness and chest pain for the last 3-4 days,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The patient didn’t travel anywhere domestically or internationally in the last 14 days. Around 15 people, including family members and those in direct contact with her, have been home quarantined and their medical samples have been sent for tests.

The BMC said that her medical samples tested positive for the Covid-19.

The body will be cremated following the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry near the hospital. The BMC has quarantined several of the family members including her husband and son. Their samples have been collected for testing.

This takes the total death toll to seven in Maharashtra with five from Mumbai city and two from Navi Mumbai. Almost 200 people in Maharashtra, including 25 from a singly family have tested positive for coronavirus so far.