Covid-19 cases cross 3K in Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for 2K

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:51 IST

Maharashtra’s number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections crossed 3,000 on Thursday after 165 new cases were recorded since Wednesday night.

The total number of cases in the state touched 3,081 four days after it crossed the 2,000-mark on April 13.

Maharashtra has recorded no new deaths and the toll continues to be 187.

Of the 165 new cases, 107 were recorded in Mumbai, 19 in Pune, 11 in Nagpur, 13 in Thane, four each in Pimpri Chinchwad and Malegaon (Nashik), two each in Navi Mumbai and Vasai Virar, and one each in Panvel, Ahmednagar and Chandrapur.

Mumbai, with 107 new cases, also crossed the 2,000 mark and the city’s total number of cases now stands at 2,003.

The current surge across the state is due to a large number of infections being recorded in the past two days – 352 on April 13 and 350 cases on April 14.

Of the total cases in the state, more than one-third is in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with 2,353 cases.

“It is true the rise is exponential, but we still believe it is manageable and we will be able to control the situation. We are now focussing on Mumbai and Pune regions as most of the cases are from there,” a senior official from the state health department said on condition of anonymity.

“If the spread in these areas is contained, then the rise of new cases will automatically start declining,” the official added.

The state government has tested 52000 samples so far, of which 48,198 produced negative results. A total of 5,617 suspected patients are quarantined at government facilities and another 69,738 are in home quarantine, according to the state health department.