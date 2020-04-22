Covid-19 cases near 10000 in India, fresh spike in patients worries Kerala: 10 points

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:12 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country nears 10,000. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 19,984 on Wednesday. The figure includes 3870 patients who have been cured or discharged and 640 deaths.

Gujarat overtook Delhi as the state with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Delhi and Gujarat have over 2000 coronavirus cases while in Maharashtra, the number of Covid-19 patients has crossed the 5000-mark.

4 Indian states have more than 1000 coronavirus cases, these include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the key developments:

1. Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appreciated doctors for their contribution in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and assured them of their safety.

2. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday invited suggestions from the public on the economic stimulus required to uplift the micro, small & medium businesses (MSME) sector which is hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

3. An employee in the civil aviation ministry has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, in the first confirmed case of the infection in a central government ministry.

4. India is readying separate rapid response teams for dispatching to friendly neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the spirit of its commitment to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic, official sources said.

5. With 2178 total coronavirus cases, Gujarat now has the second-highest number of Covid-19 patients after Maharashtra. Delhi has 2156 coronavirus cases.

6. In a major relief to all industrial and commercial institutions during Covid-19 lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to exempt interest on the amount payable by these establishments under all heads from March 22 till June 30, 2020.

7. Kerala reported 19 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, highest in two weeks, after a brief gap, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

8. After the Goa government declared the state to be Covid-19 free, the administration will now test an additional 5,000 people who reported symptoms of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) during the door-to-door survey that was conducted earlier this month.

9. Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched a pilot project for people to order essential goods either by calling over the phone or using WhatsApp during the lockdown put in place to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

10. The government on Wednesday issued an advisory for media professionals working in the print and electronic sector of the industry. Media personnel have been advised to take health and related precautions while performing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.