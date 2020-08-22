Covid-19 count in MP crosses 50K, another minister tests positive for viral infection

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:25 IST

Covid-19 positive cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 50,000 mark on Friday with 1,147 new cases identified in the past 24 hours. The tally stands at 50,640 now, as per the state health department’s bulletin released on Friday night.

Another minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet tested positive for coronavirus on Friday which he announced on his Twitter account. He happens to be the sixth minister in Chouhan’s cabinet to have tested positive for the virus besides chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself.

Indore continues to be the worst affected among all the 52 districts with 10,786 positive cases out of whom 353 have died so far. Bhopal follows with 8,989 cases and 255 deaths. Besides Bhopal there are six other districts which have Covid-19 patients in four digits- Gwalior (3,840), Jabalpur (2,867), Morena (1,936), Ujjain (1,434), Khargone (1,226) and Barwani (1,014).

The total number of deaths of Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 1,185 and thus the death rate in the state is 2.34%. Out of the total 50,640 patients 38,527 have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals across the state. The recovery rate in the state is 76%. The number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far is 11,33,826 with 22,678 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava shared information with people through a tweet that his Covid-19 test report had come back positive and he was going to be hospitalised on doctors advice, though, he added, he was in good health. The minister advised people who came in contact with him in the past one week to get themselves tested and go in for home quarantine.

Earlier, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his five ministerial colleagues tested positive for coronavirus and were hospitalised since July 22.

The state government transferred district collectors of Harda and Morena Anurag Verma and Priyanka Das. Morena in Gwalior-Chambal region which will witness bypolls by the next month is on the MP-Rajasthan border and is one of the worst affected districts in the state. Priyanka Das has been replaced with Anurag Verma who was transferred from Harda while Sanjay Gupta will be the new collector of Harda, as per the state government’s order.