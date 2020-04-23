Covid-19 crisis: Kerala govt employees to face one-month salary cut, docs cry foul

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:46 IST

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 11 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala and that the state will step up its fight against the virus in view of steady rise in cases.

For the last two weeks the state had reported minimum cases and often the number of recovered was double than new cases and experts said it was on the verge of flattening the virus curve. Sensing improvement, at one point the government was ready to resume operations across more sectors. However, the situation suddenly changed on Tuesday after the state reported 19 new cases.

The health department has decided to test all expatriates in north Kerala who came back to the country after March 1. It was forced to take a decision after many returnees turned positive even a month after their return. Late onset of the virus and asymptomatic nature of patients are posing a big challenge to state which reported the first case in the country on January 30, a China-returned medical student.

North Kerala’s district Kannur has emerged as the latest hotspot of the state reporting 58 active cases, following which authorities enforced the lockdown ruthlessly and arrested those who came out without valid reasons. Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav, who has been given the special responsibility of the district, said police will adopt the same measures in the neighboring Kasaragod district to make a turnaround.

“Stringent measures are taken to keep people inside their houses. We have given them emergency numbers and they can contact those numbers for any need. We will arrest those who come out of their homes,” said the IG.

Giving details of fresh cases, the CM said out of 11 cases, seven (total cases 437) were reported from Kannur. Among the infected are two house surgeons and a health worker in Kozhikode. House surgeons had travelled on a train from Delhi in which some Tablighi Jammat members were travelling.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to cut one month’s salary in five installments (five months) from government employees to meet the mounting Covid-19 expenditure. Many employees’ organisations owing allegiance to opposition parties criticised the move and said they will move the court.

The state government doctors’ association has also decried the move saying it will take sprit out of overworked doctors and health employees. “Sad, the government should have spared health workers who are on the forefront of the war,” said association secretary Joseph Chacko.

Salaries of legislators, ministers and board members will also be cut by 30% for one year, the CM said. “The pandemic has literally crippled our economy. We need money for health sector and other emergency services,” said the CM justifying the cut.