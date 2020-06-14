e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Covid-19 crisis will not last long, we’ll get vaccine soon’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Covid-19 crisis will not last long, we’ll get vaccine soon’: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari’s comments came while he was addressing the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ rally via video conference today.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Nitin Gadkari addresses the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ virtual rally on Sunday.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari addresses the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ virtual rally on Sunday.(ANI)
         

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the Covid-19 crisis will not last long and that scientists and experts are trying day and night to arrive at a vaccine for coronavirus.

“The corona crisis will not last long. Our scientists and scientists in other countries are working day and night to develop the vaccine. I am confident that we will get the vaccine very soon,” Gadkari said while addressing the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ rally via video conference today.

 Also read: Article 370 an old stain, done away in a blink of an eye - Rajnath Singh

The minister said that India wants peace and non-violence.

“Pakistan is on one side of our country, China on the other side. We want peace and non-violence. We never tried to snatch the land of Bhutan or Bangladesh. We don’t want the land of Pakistan or China either. The only thing we want is peace.” he said.

Gadkari’s virtual rally comes shortly after Union defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed Jammu Jan Samvad virtual rally earlier in the day.

 Also read: ‘Fate of J&K will change’ - In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK

Singh said that the Modi government is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and will take it to such heights that the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will wish “they were part of India”.

“Just wait, soon people of PoK will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished,” he said.

Gadkari and Singh’s virtual rallies follow a series of virtual addresses by Union home minister Amit Shah in the past couple of weeks.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
'Gone too soon, shocked': PM condoles actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of 'fleeting life' in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi's Covid-19 crisis
Gadkari underlines India's approach amid boundary row with China, Nepal
When Sushant Singh Rajput recounted his journey in his own words
India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths
'We had warned them': Congress MLA blames Oil India for Baghjan fire
