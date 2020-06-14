‘Covid-19 crisis will not last long, we’ll get vaccine soon’: Nitin Gadkari

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:59 IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the Covid-19 crisis will not last long and that scientists and experts are trying day and night to arrive at a vaccine for coronavirus.

“The corona crisis will not last long. Our scientists and scientists in other countries are working day and night to develop the vaccine. I am confident that we will get the vaccine very soon,” Gadkari said while addressing the ‘Gujarat Jan Samvad’ rally via video conference today.

The minister said that India wants peace and non-violence.

“Pakistan is on one side of our country, China on the other side. We want peace and non-violence. We never tried to snatch the land of Bhutan or Bangladesh. We don’t want the land of Pakistan or China either. The only thing we want is peace.” he said.

Gadkari’s virtual rally comes shortly after Union defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed Jammu Jan Samvad virtual rally earlier in the day.

Singh said that the Modi government is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and will take it to such heights that the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will wish “they were part of India”.

“Just wait, soon people of PoK will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan, and the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished,” he said.

Gadkari and Singh’s virtual rallies follow a series of virtual addresses by Union home minister Amit Shah in the past couple of weeks.