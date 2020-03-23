e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 forces nationwide passenger railway and metro shutdown till March 31

Covid-19 forces nationwide passenger railway and metro shutdown till March 31

Indian Railways, which carries 23 million passengers on an average every day to their destinations, issued an advisory on Saturday to those under home quarantine to not travel by trains after at least 12 cases emerged of passengers flouting self-quarantine norms.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 06:40 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A deserted view of Loni Railway Station during 'Janta curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad.
A deserted view of Loni Railway Station during 'Janta curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad.(PTI)
         

All passenger train services and metro services stand suspended across the country till March 31, the government said on Sunday, widening curbs in an unprecedented lockdown prompted by the fast-spreading, deadly Covid-19 contagion that has killed at least six and infected 324 people in India.

Passenger train services were already curbed on Sunday in view of the Janata Curfew (people’s curfew) call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked citizens to stay at home between 7am and 9pm in a televised address last Thursday. Sunday’s order has extended the curbs till the end of the month.

The decision to suspend all passenger train services of the Indian Railways and the Konkan Railway, as well as suburban trains and trains of Metro Railway, Kolkata, was taken following a high-level meeting with the Railways Board, the Principal Secretary to the PM and the Cabinet Secretary on Sunday.

Freight trains carrying essential goods will, however, continue to ply.

“To make it more convenient for passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till 21.06.2020. Adequate arrangements shall be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations,” the ministry of railways said in a statement.

In a separate but related development, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra informed managing directors of all metro train corporations that metro services will also be suspended till the end of the month.

“In view of the current global pandemic of this Coronavirus & for containing its further spread through inter-personal proximity, it has been decided to close down metro rail services on all operational networks across the country till 31 March 2020,” Mishra tweeted.

Indian Railways, which carries 23 million passengers on an average every day to their destinations, issued an advisory on Saturday to those under home quarantine to not travel by trains after at least 12 cases emerged of passengers flouting self-quarantine norms who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

The national carrier, which operates as many as 13,523 trains per day, had on Saturday announced that nearly 3,700 passenger and mail/express trains will be cancelled till 10pm on Sunday following Modi’s appeal.

The railways has begun contact tracing of passengers across all zones who could have come in contact with Covid-19 positive passengers. Railways has also fumigated and sanitised the coaches where these people travelled.

On March 21, West Bengal and Jharkhand asked the Indian Railways to cancel all trains entering the states till March 31. On March 19, Western Railway too had decided to cancel AC local services in Maharashtra, and replace them with non-AC suburban trains till March 31.

(With inputs from Risha Chitlangia)

tags
top news
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
Coronavirus LIVE: Brazil, Uruguay agree to seal borders for a month
Coronavirus LIVE: Brazil, Uruguay agree to seal borders for a month
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
Covid-19 pandemic: Like tanks, jets during WWII, rush to churn out ventilators
Covid-19 pandemic: Like tanks, jets during WWII, rush to churn out ventilators
Slippers on bed, anti-CAA protest continues at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Slippers on bed, anti-CAA protest continues at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Social distancing is good. But get ready for a surge | Opinion
Social distancing is good. But get ready for a surge | Opinion
IOC says Olympics postponement an option, cancellation ‘not on agenda’
IOC says Olympics postponement an option, cancellation ‘not on agenda’
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news