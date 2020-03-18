Covid-19: Government, ministries step up fight against coronavirus

india

The Centre has stepped up efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak not just for the public, but inside its ministries as well. From installing hand sanitizers and thermal scanners to disabling biometric attendance and conducting meetings through video conferencing, the department of personnel and training (DoPT) has issued a detailed advisory to the government employees. The measures come as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 137 on Wednesday.

Detailing a list of ‘Dos and Don’ts”, the DoPT on Tuesday advised all ministries/departments to be extra vigilant and not spread panic. It has also suggested that as a precautionary measure, leaves be granted expeditiously to all employees who apply for them to self-quarantine.

It has also suggested that communications within offices be done via email, and that officers should avoid sending documents as far as possible. Non-essential office travel has been curtailed and recreational facilities such as gyms and crèches have been asked to be shut down.

The department has cancelled various activities in light of the advisory against mass gatherings. The DoPT has postponed the all India civil services hockey, cricket and lawn tennis tournaments which were earlier scheduled to be held in March. A music, dance and short play competition, too, has been postponed indefinitely. It has also decided to defer an inter-ministry veteran cricket tournament.

There are no plans in the DoPT to allow employees to work from home as of now, an official said.

“Hospitals have cancelled seminars. Public gatherings are being avoided,” a DoPT official said. “We are doing our bit to ensure the good health of our employees.”

The department has also extended the deadline for submission of medical reports along with Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) for Group A officers up to June 30. The extension is applicable for central civil service officers aged over 40.

“The earlier deadline was March 31. Since it is compulsory to submit medical reports with APARs, it causes many civil servants to flock to hospitals. By postponing, we are trying to reduce both chances of our employees contracting the infection and increasing the burden on hospitals,” a second DoPT official said.

The Union human resource development (HRD) ministry has advised all institutions to avoid events involving large gatherings to check the spread of the coronavirus. The convocation ceremonies of Indian Institutes of Management in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been postponed. The Jawarharlal Nehru University and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi are among the institutions that have suspended classes.

Higher education sector regulator University Grants Commission has also issued advisories asking varsities to be alert in case a student displays symptoms resembling those of coronavirus patients. Other bodies connected with the HRD ministry have are also trying to create awareness.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi researchers have also designed a mask that could be effective in the current situation.