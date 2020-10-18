Covid-19: Haryana records zero fatality day, second sero survey from Monday

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:37 IST

The Haryana government will conduct sero survey on Monday and Tuesday (October 19 and 20) to find out the extent of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This will be the second round of sero survey in the state.

During this period, samples of 720 people from rural and urban areas of each of the 22 district will be collected, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said.

He further informed that nodal officers have been appointed at the district level and they will monitor the survey-related activities.

Vij said the serological survey is an antibody test and will help identify the penetration of coronavirus at the community-level and monitor its transmission trends.

The results of the survey are likely to be made public by October end, officials said.

In an earlier sero-survey conducted nearly two months ago, antibodies against Covid-19 infection were found in eight per cent of people in Haryana and those living in urban areas and National Capiral Region (NCR) districts were found to be more affected.

A total of 850 samples each were collected during the first sero survey.

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 952 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, which took the state’s tally to 1,50,033. The districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Gurgaon (249), Faridabad (177) and Hisar (131).

But, in a major relief, the state didn’t record any fatality due to the disease. This was for the first time in four-and-a-half months that Haryana witnessed zero fatality day.

“The Haryana Health Department is happy to announce that no death due to Covid-19 has been reported today (24-hour period),” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said on Sunday.

The death toll in the state stands at 1,640, according to state health department.

Haryana reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 17 after a 29-year-old woman from Gurgaon tested positive for the infection. She had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia.