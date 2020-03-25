e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: India among countries with low hand-washing culture

Covid-19: India among countries with low hand-washing culture

According to University of Birmingham researchers, at least 50% of people do not have a habit of automatic hand-washing after using the toilet in China (77%), Japan (70%), South Korea (61%) and the Netherlands (50%).

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:45 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
12th students wash their hands as a protective measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic, before entering an examination hall, at a school in Chennai.
12th students wash their hands as a protective measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic, before entering an examination hall, at a school in Chennai. (PTI)
         

There is a strong link between high exposure to coronavirus and a culture of hand-washing automatically after using the toilet, and India figures tenth on the list of top ten countries where the culture is the weakest, a new study released on Tuesday suggests.

According to University of Birmingham researchers, at least 50% of people do not have a habit of automatic hand-washing after using the toilet in China (77%), Japan (70%), South Korea (61%) and the Netherlands (50%).

These countries are followed by Thailand, Kenya, Italy, Malaysia, Hong Kong and India, the study says, which used data from 63 countries; those with the strongest culture of hand-washing are Saudi Arabia, Bosnia, Algeria, Lebanon and Papua New Guinea.

Published in journal Regulation & Governance, the study is based on data on hand-washing habits released in 2015 by the BVA France Sarl in collaboration with the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research and GALLUP International.

The study notes that the data with 64,002 respondents predates the outbreak of coronavirus. Current hand-washing habits could be significantly influenced by the international media campaigns, since frequent hand-washing is widely recommended to neutralise the virus, it adds.

Gann Pogrebna, the study’s co-author, says: “Countries where people do not have a habit of washing their hands automatically tend to have a much higher exposure to Covid-19. In the absence of a cure or vaccine, the current outbreak obliges humanity to find ways of reducing the potential risk of infection”.

“It is possible to quickly influence individual hygiene behaviour in the short term, but changing hand-washing culture in a particular country – or globally - is a much more difficult task.”

Alex Kharlamov, also a co-author, adds: “Many factors may have contributed to the spread of COVID-19 around the globe, but hand-washing culture alone appears to be an important factor in explaining why some counties have been hit harder by the outbreak”.

“Time will tell whether the challenges posed by COVID-19 will help to make hand-washing culture around the globe more unified. However, the data – adjusted for cultural differences and differences in economic development between countries - demonstrated a very strong correlation between lack of hand-washing culture and exposure to the virus.”

tags
top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news