Covid 19 latest: 115 new cases take Jammu and Kashmir’s tally past 2000

Updated: May 28, 2020 22:30 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 115 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the overall tally in the Union Territory to 2036, however, the Thursday figure was much less compared to Wednesday’s 162 cases- the highest single day rise in coronavirus cases.

The number of casualties due to the virus rose to 27 in the region after the 55-year old man from north Kashmir‘s Khanpora, who died at a hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday, was confirmed positive for the virus on Thursday.

Officials said the man was referred from GMC Hospital Baramulla with fever and respiratory distress to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh(SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar.

“The patient expired within hours of admission. His sample tested positive for SARS COV-2 (COVID-19) today,” said nodal officer, Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan.

24 of all Covid fatalities in the UT are from Kashmir division and three are from the Jammu division.

Officials said that of the new 115 positive cases, 101 were reported in Kashmir while 14 were in Jammu division.

Of the 10 districts of Kashmir division, fresh cases were reported in Anantnag, Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, Budgam and Pulwama districts, taking the total tally in the division to 1,636.

The highest jump was in Kupwara with 45 new cases including 44 travellers, while Baramulla recorded 16 new cases including 12 travellers followed by Srinagar and Budgam, 11 cases each. There were single digit jumps in other districts in the Valley..

11 out of the 450 samples tested at CD Hospital were found to be positive, said Dr Salim Khan.

“Among the positive cases, three are pregnant women from Anantnag and a doctor of Budgam posted in district hospital Shopian,” he said.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts, taking the division tally to 400.

Five more patients were discharged after recovery – one from Jammu division and four from Kashmir. So far, 859 out of the total 2036 cases have recovered, 763 of those are from Kashmir and 65 are from the Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 849 and 301 in Jammu.

Till date, 1.55 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 37,009 in home quarantine, 55 in hospital quarantine and 38,021 under home surveillance. Besides these, 79,474 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The union territory had recorded the highest single day spike of 162 new cases on Wednesday with two deaths due to the respiratory disease. On Tuesday, a 90-year-old corona positive man died at Kashmir’s Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, while two persons – one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions – died on Monday due to the disease.