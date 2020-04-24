e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: Gautam Gambhir performs last rites of domestic help, body couldn’t be sent home

Covid-19 lockdown: Gautam Gambhir performs last rites of domestic help, body couldn’t be sent home

Gautam Gambhir’s domestic help was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital a few days ago and was battling diabetes and high blood pressure for a long period. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment on April 21.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir’s domestic help Saraswati Patra died on Tuesday.
Bharatiya Janata Party's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir’s domestic help Saraswati Patra died on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT File Photo )
         

India’s World Cup-winning former opener Gautam Gambhir performed the last rites of his deceased domestic help after her mortal remains could not be sent to her home in Odisha due to the coronavirus-forced national lockdown.

Gambhir, also a Lok Sabha from the BJP, posted a tribute on his Twitter page for his employee Saraswati Patra, who was working at his residence for the past six years.

“Taking care of my little one can never be domestic help. She was family. Performing her last rites was my duty,” he tweeted. “Always believed in dignity irrespective of caste, creed, religion or social status. Only way to create a better society. That’s my idea of India! Om Shanti,” said the 38-year-old Gambhir, who played 58 Tests for India between 2004 and 2016.

 

Media reports in Odisha said the 49-year-old Patra hailed from a village in Jajpur district.

She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital a few days ago and was battling diabetes and high blood pressure for a long period. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment on April 21.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated Gambhir. “Taking care of Saraswati throughout the course of her illness, he also ensured her dignity in death by performing her last rites himself since her mortal remains could not be sent to her family back home in Odisha,” Pradhan, who also belongs to Odisha, tweeted.

“His act of compassion will enliven the faith in humanity for millions of poor, who are working far from their home for livelihood and will garner respect from all folds of the society.”

tags
top news
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
‘Encouraging results’: Delhi CM on plasma therapy trials for coronavirus
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of positive cases
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
First version of Apple-Google contact tracing API to be available next week
First version of Apple-Google contact tracing API to be available next week
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news