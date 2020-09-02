Covid-19: Metro services to remain shut in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:31 IST

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided not to resume metro operations in the state during September. The order comes as the Centre allowed resumption of metro services across the country in Unlock 4 guidelines.

As per the order by state government, Mumbai Line-1 and Maharashtra Metro operations shall commence from October or “as the state government may decide further.”

In the latest ease of restrictions, the Central government allowed metro trains to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

In Maharashtra, restriction on inter-district movement of persons and goods has been lifted and e-pass will not be required for undertaking such a journey from September 2.

At the same time, the government said the general lockdown in the state will continue till September 30 as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 caseload in Maharashtra surpassed 8 lakh on Tuesday as the infection continued to spread in the state. Maharashtra is among the worst-affected state from the Covid-19 in the country.

The number of total confirmed cases stood at 8,08,306, according to the figures published on Tuesday by the state health department.