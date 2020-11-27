Covid-19: Only women, no children allowed in Mumbai’s local trains

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:55 IST

Amid a continued surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Railways today reiterated that children will not be allowed on local trains and only women will be allowed to board these.

“Railway Board has only permitted the ladies passengers to travel in local trains during the stipulated hours over Mumbai Metropolitan region,” the directive issued by DRM/MMCT stated.

The decision came after it was noticed that a large number of women passengers were seen travelling with children in the trains.

“Railway Board has only permitted the ladies passengers to travel in local trains during the stipulated hours over Mumbai Metropolitan region. However, it has been noticed that women passengers are travelling with their children,” DRM Mumbai Central, WR said in a tweet.

— DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) November 26, 2020

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed at each entry gate of stations to stop women who are with children to board the local trains.

“In view of the above, it is once again reiterated that only ladies are allowed during the timing stipulated and not children. Hence it is requested to depute RPF at each entry gate and issue necessary instructions to restrict the entry of the children at the entrance itself,” another tweet mentioned.

The Maharashtra government earlier in October had permitted all women to travel by the local trains under the ‘Begin Again’ Mission.

Maharashtra continued to witness a significant uptick in Covid-19 cases, with the state reporting 6,406 fresh cases on Thursday to take the Covid-19 case tally to 18,02,365.