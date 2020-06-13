e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back

Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back

Officials on Saturday said the incident occurred two days ago when authorities of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital were calling out the names of 14 recovered people for their release.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 16:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Guwahati
Hospital authorities said that the mistake was caused due to similar-sounding names of the two persons and also because their faces were concealed by masks.
Hospital authorities said that the mistake was caused due to similar-sounding names of the two persons and also because their faces were concealed by masks.(REUTERS)
         

What’s in a name? It turned out to be a lot in Assam’s Darrang district as a Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital instead of a recovered person due to confusion over their similar-sounding names.

Officials on Saturday said the incident occurred two days ago when authorities of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital were calling out the names of 14 recovered people for their release.

The Covid-19 patient responded to a name sounding similar to his, which was in fact of a recovered person from his Dalgaon Sialmari village. He was then discharged instead, they said.

But the hospital authorities quickly realised their mistake and sent an ambulance to bring the Covid-19 patient back to the medical establishment the same night, the officials said.

The patient fortunately tested negative for Covid-19 in a test conducted on Friday and was discharged along with the person in whose place he was released earlier, they said.

Hospital authorities said that the mistake was caused due to similar-sounding names of the two persons and also because their faces were concealed by masks.

Darrang Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Bora has ordered an inquiry into the incident and declared the mistakenly discharged person’s house a containment zone.

Swab samples of his family members have been collected and sent for tests.

Assam has reported over 3,600 Covid-19 cases so far, of which over 2,000 are active, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Eight persons have died of Covid-19 in the state so far. Of them, four succumbed to the disease this week.

tags
top news
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In