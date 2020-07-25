Covid-19 patients may report heart, lung probems after recovery: Expert

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:55 IST

Severe cases of Covid-19 are characterised with breathlessness, drop in oxygen levels and acute respiratory problems. Experts are now of the opinion that people getting cured of coronavirus are visiting a doctor’s clinic with other symptoms after beating Covid-19. Besides the lungs, the virus is known to have impacted the brain, kidneys and other major organs such as the heart in some Covid-19 patients.

While some patients were reported to have suffered from mild fever weeks after recovering from Covid-19, others suffered from diarrhoea, S Chatterjee, a Mumbai-based health expert told a news agency as reported by HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan.

There were some others who showed signs of inflammation in the heart tissue while others showed issues of blood pressure associated with body posture. Chatterjee said that many cured patients are now showing signs of lung fibrosis. He had seen 25 such patients whose oxygen levels in the lungs started to decrease.

Health experts are trying to study the various impact that Covid-19 can have the human body. In a recent study published in the medical journal JAMA, experts found the virus inside the ear of deceased Covid-19 patients.

On conducting the autopsy on the deceased Covid-19 patients, the virus was found inside the middle ear and in the mastoid area of the head. The mastoid is a hollow bone behind the ear.

“Two of the 3 patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in the mastoid or middle ear, with viral isolation from 2 of 6 mastoids and 3 of 6 middle ears. Results for case 1 were positive for the right middle ear only. Case 2 had negative results for all samples,” the study stated.