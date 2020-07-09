e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Plasma therapy to start in BHU from Thursday

Covid-19: Plasma therapy to start in BHU from Thursday

It has also been decided that super speciality block of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital in the BHU, which is reserved for Covid-19 patients, will run with full capacity.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
A meeting of BHU administration was held with divisional commissioner and district collector on Wednesday.
A meeting of BHU administration was held with divisional commissioner and district collector on Wednesday.(PTI File Photo)
         

Plasma therapy to treat coronavirus disease patients will begin in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi from Thursday. The decision was taken in a meeting of BHU administration with divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma late on Wednesday evening.

The district magistrate said that under the plasma therapy, any patient whose sampling was done 28 day ago and was tested negative may donate his blood at university’s blood bank.

Sharma said that the plasma will be separated from the blood and transfused to critical patient and those who are on ventilator.

“I appeal to all such people, who have been cured, to donate blood at BHU blood bank,” said the district magistrate.

Sharma said that in addition to this, Amrit and Umang Pharmacy have been instructed to apply for remdesivir medicine to the company. “After that remdisivir medicine will be available at BHU’s medical store,” said the DM adding that the patient will have to buy it.

Remdesivir is currently not available in Varanasi. It has to be purchased from Delhi.

It has also been decided that super speciality block of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital in the BHU, which is reserved for Covid-19 patients, should be run with full capacity. Sharma assured that manpower and other essential things should be arranged for it.

A decision to increase the rate of testing was also taken in the meeting.

tags
top news
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In