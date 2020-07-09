Covid-19: Plasma therapy to start in BHU from Thursday

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:05 IST

Plasma therapy to treat coronavirus disease patients will begin in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi from Thursday. The decision was taken in a meeting of BHU administration with divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma late on Wednesday evening.

The district magistrate said that under the plasma therapy, any patient whose sampling was done 28 day ago and was tested negative may donate his blood at university’s blood bank.

Sharma said that the plasma will be separated from the blood and transfused to critical patient and those who are on ventilator.

“I appeal to all such people, who have been cured, to donate blood at BHU blood bank,” said the district magistrate.

Sharma said that in addition to this, Amrit and Umang Pharmacy have been instructed to apply for remdesivir medicine to the company. “After that remdisivir medicine will be available at BHU’s medical store,” said the DM adding that the patient will have to buy it.

Remdesivir is currently not available in Varanasi. It has to be purchased from Delhi.

It has also been decided that super speciality block of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital in the BHU, which is reserved for Covid-19 patients, should be run with full capacity. Sharma assured that manpower and other essential things should be arranged for it.

A decision to increase the rate of testing was also taken in the meeting.