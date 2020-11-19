e-paper
Covid-19 positive Ahmed Patel's 'heath stable now,' says family

Covid-19 positive Ahmed Patel’s ‘heath stable now,’ says family

Several leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, have extended their wishes for Patel’s well-being.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 05:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Gurugram
Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel.(PTI)
         

The health of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Gurugram hospital a few days ago, is significantly better, his family said on Wednesday.

“Spoke to the doctors today. He is significantly better than when he was admitted a few days ago to the ICU Medanta. He is stable. Treatment is going to take more time,” Mumtaz, Ahmed Patel’s daughter, said in a video posted by her brother Faisal Patel on Twitter.

She also asked the people to keep praying for the speedy recovery of her father. Several leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, have extended their wishes for Patel’s well-being.

Patel, who had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, was on November 15 admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

Earlier on October 1, Ahmed Patel informed that he was tested positive for Covid-19 and urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

