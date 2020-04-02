Covid-19 positive man dies in Telangana, brother attacks doctors when told about it

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:33 IST

In a bizarre incident, a person who tested positive for Covid-19 attacked the doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday evening. The man did this after the doctors declared that his brother died due to coronavirus disease.

With the latest death, the Covid-19 toll in Telangana reached seven.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr P Sravan Kumar told reporters that the brothers had been undergoing treatment at the isolation ward for the last few days. One of them, a 56-year old, was in critical condition and had been put on ventilator.

“On Wednesday, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to the disease. His brother, who was informed of the death, turned furious and attacked the resident doctor and other healthcare workers in the ward. He also broke the window panes in the ward,” Kumar said.

He said the attack caused panic among the doctors and other staff of the hospital who had been working under tremendous pressure since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The hospital staff immediately alerted the policemen stationed in the hospital, who initially hesitated to enter the isolation ward because they had no safety gear like Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE).

Later, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar rushed to the hospital and took control of the situation and restored normalcy. The attacker was immediately moved to another isolation ward.

The commissioner said a case was registered against the person who attacked the doctors. While appreciating the doctors for their selfless service, he said that additional security arrangements were being made to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Health minister Etela Rajender issued a statement condemning the attack on the doctors, who he said, were risking their lives while rendering service to the Covid-19 patients. He said the government would get the highest possible punishment for the accused.

The minister assured protection to the doctors and staff of the hospital. He appealed to them not to be disturbed by a stray incident.