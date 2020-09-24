e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Recoveries surpass fresh cases for 6th consecutive day, total tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark

Covid-19: Recoveries surpass fresh cases for 6th consecutive day, total tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark

A total of 87,374 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 86,508 new cases have been registered.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker installs lights inside the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, converted into a COVID-19 care centre, in Karad.
A worker installs lights inside the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, converted into a COVID-19 care centre, in Karad.(PTI)
         

India in the last 24 hours recorded 86,508 new Covid-19 cases, marking a slight increase in the number of daily cases. The total tally stands at 57,32,518. The number of recoveries reached 46,74,987 while deaths cross 90,000 mark to reach 91,149.

Number of recoveries looking up

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of recoveries surpassed the number of fresh cases on Thursday with 87,374 people recovering from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Do local lockdowns work?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with the CMs of 10 states emphasised on the necessity to reassess the effectiveness of local lockdowns. Instead, micro-containment zones will be the way forward to contain Covid-19, the PM said to the CMs of the states that are contributing largely to the Covid-19 figures.

States with maximum recoveries

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, J&K, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Chattisgarh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh, Daman and Diu are the 17 states/UT reporting a higher number of recoveries.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In