Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till January 2

Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till January 2

The order, issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday night, noted that Section 144 was also being imposed to keep law and order situation under check during the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23 and the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People in a queue outside a sample collection kiosk for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India, on Thursday, December 03, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh have issued an order imposing prohibitory orders in Noida and Greater Noida towns of the district till January 2, 2021, as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise.

The district police issued the order imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Sunday night. Besides the pandemic, the order noted that Section 144 was being imposed to keep the law-and-order situation under check during the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23 and the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Under the order, all activities in containment zones, except medical emergency cases and supply of essential items, will remain prohibited.

 

The order said that in closed spaces outside containment zones, all activities which are to involve more than 50% of space’s capacity or 100 persons at the same time, shall be prohibited. In open spaces, activities involving more than 40% of the capacity will not be allowed. In both cases, activities are to be mandatorily carried out with face masks, thermal scanning, social distancing, hand sanitisers and hand wash in place. Any person found without a face mask at a public place shall also be penalised.

The order also barred anyone from carrying out processions without permission from a competent authority said no one can ask others to participate in a procession. It also prohibits an individual from moving around with weapons including sticks. Only police officials and officials involved in administrative services shall be exempted from this restriction, the order noted.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has taken a series of measures to bring the state’s Covid-19 situation under control. Last week, the government had ordered that no more than 100 people would be allowed to attend weddings and other functions. The government had also said that permission would be required to organise any such gathering.

As of Sunday night, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally stood at 554,944 including 7,924 fatalities, as per data from the state government. On the day, there were a total of 1,950 new cases and 24 deaths in the state, the data showed.

